Dayton man pleads guilty to federal drug charges

DAYTON — A 38-year-old Dayton man has pleaded guilty to federal drug charges.

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Marcus Gullatte, Sr., 38, of Dayton, pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to a spokesperson with the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Ohio.

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Court records indicate that Gullatte was on supervised release when he made the drug deals.

He has two prior federal drug trafficking convictions. He served 36 months for the first conviction and 60 months for the second.

The spokesperson said Gullatte got bulk amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine from the Dayton area and then resold the drugs for cash in the summer of 2024.

Gullatte was indicted by a federal grand jury in November 2024.

He faces anywhere from 10 years to life in prison, according to the spokesperson.

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