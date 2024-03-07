Ohio family’s dog shot, killed by burglar, police say

EUCLID, Ohio — An Ohio family’s dog was shot and killed by a burglary suspect over the weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday, March 3 at a home on East 232nd Street in Euclid, according to WOIO.

Police said the homeowner discovered the burglary when she got home and called 911, the station reported.

According to police, responding officers said the suspect(s) shot the dog through a window before entering the house.

No arrests have been made at this time. Euclid police are asking anyone with information to call them.





