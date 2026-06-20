1 person injured in early morning shooting

DAYTON — One person was injured in a shooting in Dayton on Saturday morning.
The call came out just after 1 a.m. to the 1800 block of Weaver Street, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
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No additional information was readily available.
News Center 7 is working to learn the condition of the victim and what caused the shooting.
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