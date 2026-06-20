Woman admits to role in shooting at local apartment complex

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A woman has admitted to her role in a shooting at a local apartment complex last year.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Alaya Watson pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault and one count of escape on June 18, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Dayton man pleads guilty to federal drug charges
- Woman accused of breaking into area house, fighting people inside
- Dayton’s Juneteenth festivities highlight city’s rich Black history
As part of the plea agreement, an additional count of felonious assault was dismissed.
As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting happened at an apartment complex off North Dixie Drive in Harrison Township in September 2025.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the incident began when a group of women inside an apartment were arguing.
The argument spilled outside, escalated, and then turned violent as Watson grabbed a gun from her car and shot the victim.
Deputies said when they arrived on scene, a person had detained Watson and turned her over to them.
Watson remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 25.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group