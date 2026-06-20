Woman admits to role in shooting at local apartment complex

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A woman has admitted to her role in a shooting at a local apartment complex last year.

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Alaya Watson pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault and one count of escape on June 18, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

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As part of the plea agreement, an additional count of felonious assault was dismissed.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting happened at an apartment complex off North Dixie Drive in Harrison Township in September 2025.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the incident began when a group of women inside an apartment were arguing.

The argument spilled outside, escalated, and then turned violent as Watson grabbed a gun from her car and shot the victim.

Deputies said when they arrived on scene, a person had detained Watson and turned her over to them.

Watson remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 25.

Watson, Alaya Unique (12/16/2003) Watson, Alaya Unique (12/16/2003) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 25-012085 on 09/24/2025 at 12:33 AM. Second Degree Felony - Felonious Assault (Pending); Second Degree Felony - Escape (Pending); Second Degree Felony - Felonious Assault (Pending); (Montgomery County Jail/Montgomery County Jail)

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