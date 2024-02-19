18-year-old Ohio school board member arrested on drunk-driving charge

BOWLING GREEN — An 18-year-old Ohio school board member was arrested for drunk driving, according to Toledo TV Stations WTOL 11 and 13abc.

Brady Hall, a Washington Local Schools board member, was arrested and cited in Bowling Green early Friday morning.

>> Do you recognize him? Local police need help identifying armed robbery suspect

Just before 2 a.m., Bowling Green police pulled Hall over after he made a left turn while pedestrians were still in the crosswalk and failed to yield to oncoming traffic, both stations reported.

The officer followed Hall into the parking lot of Taco Bell, where he was seen hitting the curb and parking on the yellow line, 13abc reported.

Hall allegedly failed multiple field sobriety tests and was taken to the station for a breathalyzer, both stations reported.

Hall blew 0.14 BAC. He was charged with driving under the influence and was released.

Two other passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop.

>> DPS superintendent search wrapping up; Board of Education to vote Tuesday

A 21-year-old passenger passed field sobriety tests and was able to drive Hall and the other passenger home, 13abc reported.

A representative from Washington Local Schools provided a statement to WTOL 11 regarding the incident:

“Washington Local Schools was made aware of the arrest, however, as this is a personal legal matter of Mr. Hall, occurring outside the scope of school operations, there is no information we can provide outside of what is public record.”

Hall was elected to the Washington Local school board in November. He began his campaign during his senior year following a shooting that happened at a Whitmer High School football game, WTOL 11 reported.

Three people were hurt in this shooting, including one of Hall’s fellow students, according to WTOL 11.

©2024 Cox Media Group