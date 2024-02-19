DPS superintendent search wrapping up; Board of Education to vote Tuesday

DAYTON — The search for the new superintendent of our area’s largest school district is coming to a close.

On Monday, Feb. 19, the Dayton Public Schools Board of Education and Alma Advisory Group will conduct their final interviews with the three candidates.

The candidates include:

Dr. David Lawrence, Interim Superintendent of Dayton Public Schools

Dr. Alesia Smith, Chief of Schools for Cincinnati Public Schools in Cincinnati, Ohio

H. Allen Smith II, School System Leader in Mansfield, Texas

On Tuesday, the board is expected to vote on the next superintendent.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, a spokesperson with the district said the three candidates have decades of experience in public education.

The district began its search in October 2023, following the resignation of former Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli.

Earlier this month, Dayton Public Schools parents had the chance to ask questions to the candidates.

Questions included topics like the improvement of graduation rates and busing issues.

