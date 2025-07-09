Coroner IDs man killed in Independence Day shooting

DAYTON — The man killed in a shooting on Independence Day has been identified.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Oshea Woods, 37, was identified on Wednesday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Woods was killed in a shooting in Dayton on July 4.

TRENDING STORIES:

The shooting was reported after 10:45 p.m. in the 3800 block of W. Second Street.

A 911 caller told the dispatcher that Woods was wearing a ski mask.

Woods was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later died.

Lt. Eric Sheldon said evidence was found during the investigation. He also said the shooting happened at another location.

“Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit interviewed a person of interest and are actively investigating this incident,” Sheldon said.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group