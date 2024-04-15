15 gang members formally charged on drug, firearm charges in Ohio

CLEVELAND — The United States Attorney’s Office has announced that 15 gang members have been formally charged on drug and firearm charges in Ohio.

Members of Fully Blooded Felons, a criminal street that was active in Northeast Ohio, have been charged for their roles in a drug trafficking conspiracy that involved importing and distributing drugs, according to a Department of Justice spokesperson.

Among those drugs included fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and buprenorphine.

They were also formally charged with the illegal possession of firearms.

“This organization is charged not only with peddling such poisons in Cleveland’s Cedar Estates neighborhood but also with actively plotting to recruit persons to infiltrate the Ohio prison system to distribute drugs there so gang members could reap the profits,” said U.S. Attorney Rebecca C. Lutzko. “This indictment and these arrests are a product of the dedication, cooperation, and tireless efforts of Northern District of Ohio federal, state, and local law enforcement partners who, working together, identified and disrupted this criminal organization. "

The following have been charged:

Raven Mullins, also known as Dunny and Dun, 34, of Cleveland

Henry Burchett, also known as Noodles and Noo, 39, of Cleveland

Cortez Tyree, also known as Seed, 34, of Cleveland

Rodney Linson, also known as Scrap, 37, of Willoughby Hills, Ohio

Elijah Johnson, also known as Loon, 36;

Demarcus Elliott, also known as Moo, 37, of Westlake

Dontez Hammond, also known as Donny, 35, of Cleveland

Jeffrey Lee, also known as Fatty, 23, of Cleveland

Jerrell Jones-Ferrell, also known as Ruga, 25, of Cleveland

Jerry Mullins, also known as B. Money, 32, of Cleveland

Devonte Johnson, also known as D Nut and Nut, 31, of Cleveland

Jerome Williams, also known as Jay, 29, of Cleveland

Christepher Horton, also known as Cam and Killa, 40, of Erie, Pennsylvania

Deeundra Perkins, also known as Drizzy, 32

Deon Blackwell, also known as White Boy, 37, of Cleveland

All 15 defendants were charged with a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, the spokesperson said.

Six defendants were charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances offenses, five defendants were charged with illegal possession of firearms, and five defendants were charged with possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes.

One defendant was charged with interstate travel in aid of racketeering and 11 defendants were charged with using a communications facility to facilitate a felony drug offense, the spokesperson stated.

The defendants are accused of using two apartments in Cleveland to store controlled substances and firearms to distribute different controlled substances to their customers.

Court documents also allege that the drug tracking ring extended to inside Ohio’s state prisons and federal detention centers.

If convicted, each sentence will be determined by the court after a review of factors unique to this case.

