11-year-old dead, 5 others injured after shooting in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A child is dead and five others are injured after a shooting in Cincinnati Friday night.

Cincinnati Police confirmed Saturday morning that an 11-year-old was killed in the shooting.

The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. near Wade and Jones Streets, Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge told our news partners at WCPO.

Police also confirmed Saturday that two victims were taken to University Hospital and three others were taken to Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Children’s Hospital did confirm to WCPO Friday night that they received three children with gunshot wounds that are “critical but stable.”

One victim at Children’s Hospital is being treated for life-threatening injuries, police said Saturday.

Theetge did not release any suspect information and said the homicide unit is still investigating.

We will continue to follow this story and update as new information becomes available.





