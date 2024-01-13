1 dead after crash in Cincinnati Friday evening

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after being hit by a car in Cincinnati Friday evening.

At approximately 8:42 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded to the 1500 block of Hopple Street on reports of a crash.

Initial investigation shows a 20-year-old man was driving west on Hopple Street when he hit a pedestrian in the road.

The pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was wearing his seatbelt at the time, and excessive speed and impairment are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Police believe that more than one vehicle was involved in the initial impact. The crash remains under investigation.

