Wet, cold conditions moving through region; How it’s impacting transportation crews

MIAMI VALLEY — Unfavorable winter weather has been impacting Miami Valley drivers and transportation crews Friday afternoon.

There is no fluffy white snow, instead, it’s been rainy, wet, and cold.

“We are being conscious of the resources we are using… Because the rain will wash it away,” an ODOT District 7 spokesperson said.

