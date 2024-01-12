‘Be safe and be prepared;’ Power companies prepare for wintry weather moving through region

MIAMI VALLEY — Due to strong winds, AES Ohio has already reported outages across the Miami Valley.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson talks to AES officials to find out how their crews are continuously prepared for strong, damaging winds LIVE on News Center 7 at 5 p.m.

As winds rip through the Miami Valley, there are a few things you should do to make sure you’re ready if the power goes out.

Charge the batteries of essential items, like your cell phone or other electronic devices, and make sure your portable chargers have full batteries.

“With weather events such as this one, especially with the wind, our philosophy is to be safe and be prepared,” AES Ohio representative Mary Ann Kabel said.

Kabel said everyone should have an emergency storm kit ready.

“Those are your batteries, your blankets, you know, all those essentials that you need in case the power goes out,” she said.

It’s also important to come up with a plan for your household, so everyone knows what to do if the power goes out.

Debbie Corpus has lived in Ohio her whole life, and she said this type of weather isn’t new to her so she knows how to handle it.

“I’ll close all my window coverings at night and often through the morning when it’s the coldest. I’ll do that sort of thing. I put extra fatty food for the birds,” Corpus said.

She also likes to make sure anything sitting outside is either put away or secured.

“I’ve already brought in some winter plants that I had sitting on my patio,” Corpus said.

To prepare for what’s to come, AES Ohio has been mobilizing its teams all week.

“We’re making sure that we have staffing, this is staffing that we have internally that handles the calls from our customers,” Kabel said. “And in light of the weather with the dropping temperatures, they too, take all safety precautions in play and that includes dressing for the weather.”

