What to know to be ready with strong winds, snow, bitter cold temperatures this weekend

MIAMI VALLEY — We are expected to see a lot of active weather across the area this weekend.

>>Wind Advisory today thru Saturday; Rain, snow mix arrives late this AM, very cold this weekend

Our Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists has been tracking this system all week.

We are expected to see strong winds, rain, snow, and bitterly cold temperatures over the next several days.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says most of the area is under a Wind Advisory starting at 11 a.m. this morning and that will last until tomorrow morning. We projected to see sustained winds at 25-30 m.p.h. with possible wind gusts up to 40-50 m.p.h.

Precipitation will start as a brief mix of rain, sleet, and snow this morning before changing to all rain this afternoon before colder air arrives. We will see snow showers on Saturday and very cold temperatures.

Ritz continues to track this system and News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson is also breaking down what people need to know to stay safe during strong winds and colder temperatures NOW on News Center 7 Daybreak.

>>RELATED: What to know to protect your home during extreme cold weather

If anyone is going to be outside this weekend, make sure you have your hats and gloves.

Robertson said it is also a good idea to make sure you have your pipes dripping back home.

The City of Fairborn posted on social media reminding people to keep their houses at a minimum of 55 degrees and wrap their pipes with insulation, or a pipe sock.

Carolyn Reveal told News Center 7 on Thursday that her whole ceiling fell one year and now her husband wraps their pipes every winter.

“We will definitely leave our cabinets open on outside walls like in the bathroom, kitchen, and utility room,” she told our Malik Patterson.

Robertson reports that the American Red Cross says if find that your pipes are frozen, wrap wet hot towels around the pipes, and use a hairdryer, or electric heating pad but not at once.

If you can’t reach the pipes, call your local plumber.

>>RELATED: Warming shelters hours released as cold temperatures head to Miami Valley

The National Weather Service has some advice for high wind events that we are expecting this weekend.

Make sure batteries to all essential items, including your cell phone, are fully charged

If you are caught in the storm while driving or stuck outside, make sure to go somewhere that is out of reach of trees or power lines that could fall on you.

Once the storm is over, avoid any downed power lines and report them to your local police.

During a Wind Advisory, things that are outside should be secured and if you will be driving, take extra precautions.

News Center 7 will continue to track this system today and this weekend.

We will have a full update from our Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists later today on News Center at Noon and during our 90 minutes of coverage beginning at 5 p.m.

©2024 Cox Media Group