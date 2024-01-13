In north Miami Valley, crews monitor roads while warming shelters are being readied

Crews will be out in the north Miami Valley on Friday night and into Saturday, monitoring road surfaces as temperatures continue to drop, while warming shelters are being readied to help people deal with the expected extreme cold.

>> Track the latest: Live Doppler 7 Radar

“We provide a safe place to sleep at night, a warm place to sleep at night, and we are open between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.,” Emily Neu, Mercy Mission House Founder and executive director, told News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis.

Roads around Shelby County and the city of Sidney became slick and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reported a few vehicle crashes, said Kristy Fryman, Shelby County Emergency Management Agency director. Snow plow crews treated the roads.

Since then, roads have been wet. Crews remain out and will continue to monitor conditions throughout the weekend, Fryman said. Crews are well prepared and will continue to work as needed.

She advises all drivers to avoid crowding a snow plow, to leave plenty room around it so it can do its job.

With the continued storm system moving through the area tonight into tomorrow, EMA has several tips for dealing with the roads and windy conditions.

Strong winds

The strongest winds are expected to continue into the overnight hours, Fryman said. “We advise our residents to be prepared for possible power outages.”

Have flashlights and batteries

Extra blankets and warm clothes

Electronics charged

Battery-powered radio

3-day food and water supply.

If using a generator, Never use it inside a home, basement, shed or garage, even if doors and windows are open. Keep generators outside and far away from windows, doors and vents.

Keep a portable radio or TV or a NOAA weather radio on hand to monitor weather forecasts and important information from state and local officials.

Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. Consider all lines energized, as well as trees, limbs or anything in contact with lines.

If a power line falls across a car you are in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out because of a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.

Temperatures

With the wind chill values forecast to be below zero Sunday through Wednesday, we encourage the following tips:

Stay indoors and limit your time outside as much as possible.

If you have to go outside, wear layers and limit strenuous activities.

Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Provide hay and a water source for any livestock and shelter if feasible.

If it is safe, check on neighbors who may need assistance. Older adults, people with disabilities, and young children are more at risk in extreme cold.





©2024 Cox Media Group