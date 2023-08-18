1 in custody after shots fired investigation at Union City, Ind. wastewater treatment plant

UNION CITY, Indiana — One person is in custody after a reported shots fired incident at a wastewater treatment plant in Union City, Indiana, according to police.

Officers from Indiana and Ohio were called to the scene at the wastewater plant on North Jackson Pike near State Route 28 before 3:45 p.m. Friday. No injuries were reported.

Further investigation found that the weapon was an airsoft gun and not a firearm, police said.

The suspect who has yet to be identified is being charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, according to police.

