CareFlight on scene of crash on I-75 in Piqua; NB lanes shut down

PIQUA — A medical helicopter has been called to a crash on Interstate 75 in Piqua.

The crash was reported around 3:34 p.m. on northbound I-75, south of the exit for U.S. 36 according to Miami County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers.

Initial callers reported that a vehicle ran into the back of a semi-trailer, according to dispatch records.

CareFlight was requested and is on the scene.

I-75 NB is shut down due to the crash. To avoid the backup, WHIO Triple Team Traffic suggests drivers get off at State Route 41 in Troy, take County Road 25A north through Piqua, and then get back onto I-75 NB from County Road 25A in Piqua.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as we learn more. Tune in to News Center 7 starting at 5 p.m. for the latest information from the scene.

