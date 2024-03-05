Shots fired at Ohio hotel leads to police chase

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — A person suspected of firing shots at an Ohio hotel led police on a chase early Monday morning.

Sharonville police said someone called 911 at around 3:05 a.m. Monday morning and said people were in his room trying to rob him, WCPO reported. Police said screaming and the sound of shots being fired were heard on the open line.

A man staying on the same floor said he heard everything as it happened, WCPO reported.

>> New Superman movie set to film in Ohio this year

“Then they ran down the fire escape area, shot again up towards the room,” the man said. “They got down to the bottom floor in front of where like the cars are parked and again shot at the door they were coming out of.”

The man said it’s not the first time someone has been robbed at the hotel.

“Whoever these people were, they do come around a lot,” he said.

>> Man accused in I-675 road rage shooting formally charged

Officers responded to the hotel but when they got there, the driver of a gray 2023 Jeep Gladiator was fleeing a location nearby, WCPO reported.

Police chased the driver south on I-75, but terminated the pursuit when the driver entered Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway heading in the wrong direction, according to WCPO.

Police said they found evidence at the Red Rood Inn that gunshots were fired, though no one was injured. Multiple windows to hotel rooms were shattered.

The incident remains under investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group