New Superman movie set to film in Ohio this year

CLEVELAND — A new Superman movie is set to film in the Buckeye State this year.

An Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit application obtained by News Center 7 showed that the project is using the code name “Genesis.” It lists James Gunn as the director as well as actors David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan as members of the principal cast.

Corenswet and Brosnahan were announced as the film’s Clark Kent and Lois Lane last summer, according to Deadline.

The new movie will spend around 200 days filming in Ohio this spring and summer, including in Cleveland and Cincinnati.

According to state data, the project received over $11 million in tax credits to film in Cleveland and Cincinnati.

Production is set to create more than 3,000 jobs in Ohio and begin in April.

The film, originally titled “Superman: Legacy,” was later renamed to “Superman,” Gunn previously announced on social media.

Gunn is known for directing, among other things, Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” trilogy.

You may know Corenswet from Netflix's "The Politician" and Brosnahan from her Emmy-winning performance in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." The movie also stars Nicholas Hoult from Hulu's "The Great" as Lex Luthor.













