Serial rapist who targeted young women on social media learns punishment

COVINGTON, Ky — A northern Kentucky man convicted of several charges of rape, sodomy, and human trafficking learned how long he will spend behind bars.

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Paul Snow was sentenced to 70 years in prison, the maximum sentence allowed for the 28 counts of which he was convicted, our news partners at WCPO reported.

A jury recommended a sentence of 356 years.

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Snow was arrested in April 2023 after the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office searched his home.

In February 2024, officials said multiple people came forward with allegations against him.

Snow would seek out young women on Facebook and invite them to his house under one of several ruses: fixing their electronics, giving them a job or housing help, or socially to meet.

When the women got to his house, Snow raped, strangled, and forced sex.

Snow also lied to multiple women, telling them he was a police officer or had military training.

Snow will be able to go before a parole board in 20 years.

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