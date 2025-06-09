Second flamingo statue stolen from Ohio town over a month after first one was replaced

PARMA, Ohio — An Ohio town known for the flamingo statue by its sign had another one stolen just over a month after the first one was replaced.

News Center 7 previously reported that the flamingo statue outside the Parma script sign was stolen and damaged in May of last year.

The flamingo statue was replaced in April of this year, according to a post from the City of Parma.

That statue was donated by Bob Funk, a Parma resident, in honor of his wife and daughter, who both died of breast cancer.

Three suspects were sentenced to 10 days in jail for the theft and vandalism of that statue, according to CBS affiliate WOIO-19.

Over a month after the first statue was replaced, a second statue was stolen.

Parma Police told WOIO-19 that the statue was stolen from the southwest corner of Broadview Road and Snow Road.

The flamingo was purchased in honor of a little girl with autism, according to Parma City Councilman Kevin Kussmaul on Facebook.

There is no word yet on suspects or any video of the theft, according to Parma Police.

