Seasonal flu cases increasing across nation before Christmas, CDC says

ATLANTA — The seasonal flu activity is picking up across the country just in time for Christmas.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that there have been over 4 million flu cases across the United States since the season began.

1,900 patients have died, according to the CDC.

Influenza “A” is the most common flu virus this season.

Doctors say a particularly strong variant is causing a highly contagious illness with intense symptoms that come on quickly.

They stated that it’s too early in the season to determine the effectiveness of this year’s flu shot.

“There should be some coverage against this strain, but we don’t know how good the coverage is against the H3N2 variant that we’re seeing,” said Dr. Amanda Kravitz.

Doctors say it’s important to wash your hands and get a flu shot.

