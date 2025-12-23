Officers to close part of major road due to Operation Santa’s Sleigh

DAYTON — Part of a major road will be closed due to a special event in Montgomery County on Tuesday.

The Dayton Police Department wrote in a social media post that State Route 4 southbound will be closed to traffic from 7:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. tonight.

“This is part of Operation Santa’s Sleigh, where public safety vehicles will have their emergency lights activated in a procession that will travel through many communities to help spread cheer,” said Dayton Police.

Multiple police agencies will also participate in Operation Santa’s Sleigh.

The Montgomery County Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Association posted on social media that Light Ohio Blue organizes the event. This will take place in nine different cities in Ohio.

It will travel through Dayton, Moraine, West Carrollton, Miamisburg, Miami Township, Centerville, Kettering, and Oakwood.

The procession will end at Dayton Children’s Hospital on State Route 4.

Over 200 emergency vehicles will participate in the caravan with their emergency lights activated.

On Tuesday December 23, 2025 State Route 4 southbound will be closed to traffic from approximately 7:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. while emergency vehicles are stopped in front of Children's Medical Center as part of Operation Santa's Sleigh. pic.twitter.com/Qm677dxmOm — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) December 22, 2025

