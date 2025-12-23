Check your tickets! $100K winning Powerball ticket sold in Miami Valley

HUBER HEIGHTS — Someone in the Miami Valley is $100,000 richer this Christmas season.
No one won the estimated $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot on Monday, according to the Associated Press.
A lucky person from the Miami Valley won $100,000 by matching four of five numbers and the Power Play, according to the Ohio Lottery.
The Ohio Lottery said that the winning ticket was purchased at a Speedway in Huber Heights. The winning ticket has not been claimed at this time.
It was one of three $100,000 tickets purchased in Ohio, the Ohio Lottery said.
There was also one $1 million ticket purchased in Columbus.
The winning numbers were 3, 18, 36, 41, 54. The Powerball was 7.
The estimated jackpot has grown to $1.7 billion. It is expected to be the fourth largest in U.S. lottery history, the AP said.
The next drawing will be on Wednesday, Christmas Eve.
