Check your tickets! $100K winning Powerball ticket sold in Miami Valley

HUBER HEIGHTS — Someone in the Miami Valley is $100,000 richer this Christmas season.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

No one won the estimated $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot on Monday, according to the Associated Press.

TRENDING STORIES:

A lucky person from the Miami Valley won $100,000 by matching four of five numbers and the Power Play, according to the Ohio Lottery.

The Ohio Lottery said that the winning ticket was purchased at a Speedway in Huber Heights. The winning ticket has not been claimed at this time.

It was one of three $100,000 tickets purchased in Ohio, the Ohio Lottery said.

There was also one $1 million ticket purchased in Columbus.

The winning numbers were 3, 18, 36, 41, 54. The Powerball was 7.

The estimated jackpot has grown to $1.7 billion. It is expected to be the fourth largest in U.S. lottery history, the AP said.

The next drawing will be on Wednesday, Christmas Eve.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group