September 22, 2023 – Largo, Florida, VistaPharm LLC is voluntarily recalling one (1) lot of Sucralfate Oral Suspension, 1g/10mL, to the consumer level, due to Bacillus cereus contamination in the product.
Recalls
VistaPharm LLC Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Sucralfate Oral Suspension, 1g/10mL Due to Microbial Contamination Identified as Bacillus Cereus
Traffic
Lamme RdRoad closed due to bridge maintenance work on Lamme Rd both ways from Crew Cir to Belle Isle Dr.
OH-47Intermittent lane closures due to construction work on OH-47 both ways from Township Hwy 229 to County Road 24. Detour in operation - SR 65 to W Pike St to SR 274 W to SR 235.