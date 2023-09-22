Recalls

VistaPharm LLC Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Sucralfate Oral Suspension, 1g/10mL Due to Microbial Contamination Identified as Bacillus Cereus

September 22, 2023 – Largo, Florida, VistaPharm LLC is voluntarily recalling one (1) lot of Sucralfate Oral Suspension, 1g/10mL, to the consumer level, due to Bacillus cereus contamination in the product.

