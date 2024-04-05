Oranjestad, Aruba, Aruba Aloe Balm N.V. is voluntarily recalling 40 lots of Aruba Aloe Hand Sanitizer Gel Alcohol 80% and Aruba Aloe Alcoholada Gel to the consumer level. The products have been found to contain alcohol denatured with methanol.
Recalls
Aruba Aloe Balm N.V. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Aruba Aloe Hand Sanitizer Gel Alcohol 80% and Aruba Aloe Alcoholada Gel Due to Presence of Methanol
