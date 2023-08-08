Special Election Results: State Issue 1

DAYTON — Voters headed to the polls today to decide how the state will handle constitutional amendments in the future.

Voter approval of the issue would make amending the state constitution more difficult. An amendment would require signatures from all 88 counties, then a 60-percent statewide vote to pass it.

Right now, the standard is to gather signatures from 44 counties and a 50-percent statewide vote.

News Center 7 reported about the Ohio Ballot Board’s meeting in June to re-write the ballot language on Issue 1, on an order from the state Supreme Court to correct wording.

In July, Mark Harrington, president of Created Equal, told News Center 7 “The constitution is not a policy document.”

Created Equal is a pro-life group that was working in downtown Dayton, trying to convince people to vote yes on Issue 1, the proposal that raises the threshold to pass anything that would enshrine ideas in the state constitution from 50 percent plus one voter, up to 60 percent of voters.

“This isn’t just about abortion, it just happens to be the leading issue, for sure, but there is a broad coalition,” Harrington said, noting that groups concerned about Second Amendment rights and minimum wage issues or marijuana legalization all support raising the threshold to 60 percent if the issue changes the state constitution.

Pro-choice backers think the issue is designed for something else.

Dayton Mayor Jeff Mims said the 60 percent “is a super-majority that is clearly not needed in terms of how we address the issues at the state level.”

Conservative lawmakers are pushing something that would change the number that’s been in place for 100 years, the mayor said.

“It restricts your rights, in the future, to be able to let legislators know, on a statewide basis, what your real thoughts are about an issue,” Mims said, noting that he watched pro-choice groups deliver more than 700,000 signatures to Columbus recently to get an issue on the November ballot that would enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution.

Mims said he believes today’s special election is designed to block, or hinder that, even before voters consider it.

But representatives with the pro-life group said they think changing the state constitution should be more difficult. They claim the U.S. Constitution has been amended 27 times, while Ohio’s has been changed 172 times.

“A vote yes is a pro-life vote, no question about it,” Harrington said.

At the national level, the threshold to pass a constitutional amendment requires a two-thirds vote in Congress. Then, three-fourths of the states - 35 - must ratify an amendment before it can be made permanent.

