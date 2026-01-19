Police department mourns loss of K9

LAYFAYETTE, Indiana — An Indiana State Police K9 passed away on Saturday due to medical reasons.

K9 Jordy was a retired K9 from the Indiana State Police Lafayette District, according to a spokesperson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

K9 Jordy, a German Shepherd, served with his handler, Trooper Jared McQueary, from 2015 up until his retirement in February of 2025.

He was trained in narcotics detection, suspect apprehension, tracking, and handler protection.

Throughout his career, K9 Jordy assisted in numerous investigations, helped locate missing persons, tracked fleeing suspects, and removed illegal drugs from Indiana communities.

After his retirement, K9 Jordy spent his remaining time with the McQueary family, where he transitioned from police work to a life of companionship.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group