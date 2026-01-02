Pink hospitalized, said she’s ‘leaving behind all of my hurt’ to start new year

Singer Pink shared a photo of herself on social media from her hospital bed as she rang in the new year, recovering from neck surgery.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

She focused on positivity, even as she described 2025 as a “doozy” of a year, according to our sister station WSB-2 TV.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I am so happy to say goodbye to the snake year and welcome in the horse,” she said “I am leaving behind all of my hurt in 2025. This year was a doozy for all of us and it ran the spectrum from absolutely devastating to mildly annoying. In amongst all of that, there was so much beauty.”

The “Just Give Me A Reason” singer said she had the surgery to get “two new shiny discs” in her neck.

“A new scar, a new reminder, that I appreciate this vessel that I have and use it for all it’s worth. Rock ‘n’ roll is a contact sport,” Pink added.

She said among the highlights of her year was helping her children grow and learn, “and helping them to follow their dreams.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group