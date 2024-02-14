Paralyzed senior makes emotional return to Ohio high school

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — A high school senior who was left paralyzed from the waist down after a car crash made an emotional return to school.

Carlen Morris was seriously injured in a car crash in October, according to a social media post from Trinity High School.

After the crash, Morris was told he would be paralyzed from the waist down, WEWS reported. Not only did his injuries take him out of school, but he was also taken off the basketball court.

On Tuesday, Trinity High School held its senior night, where Morris was recognized.

“Carlen hasn’t been able to take the court this season because of an accident this past October that seriously injured him but with grit and determination he came out tonight to join his teammates and friends and help cheer the Trojans to victory,” the school said in the post.

It was the first time he’d been back to the school since the accident, according to WEWS.

The crowd shouted his name as he entered the gymnasium, the station reported.

“It meant a lot. I didn’t expect it. I didn’t even know that many people knew my name,” Morris said.

Trinity High School won its senior night in his honor with a score of 67-55.

