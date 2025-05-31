Ohio’s 2025 Sales Tax Holiday announced

OHIO — The 2025 Sales Tax Holiday has been announced.

The 2025 Sales Tax Holiday will run for two full weeks, beginning at midnight on Friday, August 1, and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, August 14.

This is even longer than the 2024 Sales Tax Holiday, which lasted ten days instead of the usual three days.

In 2024, the holiday was also expanded to include a wide range of items up to $500 rather than being limited to school supplies.

“The timing of this year’s sales tax holiday not only supports families preparing for back-to-school, but also provides relief on other important household needs,” Governor Mike DeWine said.

During the holiday, shoppers will be able to make qualifying purchases both in-store and online without paying state sales tax.

This exemption does not apply to services or to purchases of motor vehicles, watercraft, outboard motors, alcohol, tobacco, vapor products, or any item containing marijuana.

For more information about the Sales Tax Holiday, visit this site.

