Ohio officer delivers family’s pizza after crash

OLMESTEAD TWP — An Ohio officer saved a family’s dinner after a crash put it in jeopardy.
A woman was on her way to pick up pizza for her family when she was involved in a crash, according to the Olmstead Township Police Department.
The woman was okay, but the fate of the delicious pizza was in jeopardy.
Patrolman Kirby stepped in and delivered the pizza to the family
“It’s a small reminder that sometimes the job includes a little extra kindness. To serve, protect… and deliver pizza,” a social media post by the department read.
