No Real ID? Then pay optional $45: New TSA rule to go into effect Feb. 1

If you still lack a Real ID and have plans to travel, the Transportation Security Administration has an option for you, but it may cost you $45.

Starting Feb. 1, the agency will start the ConfirmID system, which will allow those without a Real ID or other approved identification the ability to fly.

It is called an “optional alternative identity verification system.”

The portal is open, and the TSA is urging anyone without the appropriate identification, such as a passport, DHS trusted traveler card or Defense Department ID, to follow the several steps if they have travel plans for Feb. 1 and beyond.

First step is, of course, to check your ID and see if it is acceptable.

If not, then visit the ConfirmID website and pay the $45 fee. You’ll receive an email receipt from pay.gov.

Finally, you will take that receipt to the airport, either in printed or electronic form, and show it to a TSA officer for more instructions, including additional verification and screening, which could cause a delay.

The TSA said ConfirmID is optional.

If a person without a Real ID does not use the ConfirmID system before their trip, they will have to go through additional security checks that could cause them to miss their flight, the TSA warned, as the process could take up to half an hour.

