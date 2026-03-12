Warning issued about fake sheriff’s deputy calls threatening arrest

DARKE COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office is warning people about a phone scam.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that they have received several reports of scam calls in which a caller claims to be Sheriff Mark Whittaker.

The caller then threatens arrest or legal action against the resident.

“This is a scam and an attempt to get your personal and financial information. Do not respond to these calls or provide any information,” the sheriff’s office said.

If anyone is concerned about the identity of a deputy who might call you, you should write down their name and call them back, according to the social media post.

Contact (937) 548-2020 and ask dispatch to connect you with the deputy.

