National Weather Service to survey storm damage in parts of Northern Miami Valley

By WHIO Staff
SHELBY COUNTY — The National Weather Service (NWS) will conduct damage surveys after severe storms moved through parts of the Northern Miami Valley on Wednesday.

The survey is expected to include Shelby County, and possibly Auglaize County, according to an NWS spokesperson.

As previously reported by News Center 7, a tree fell onto a Shelby County home.

“Went outside and it was chaos,” Lily Burd told our news crew.

One of the tree’s branches went through a bedroom window.

Shelby County Emergency Management crews sent pictures of the damage to the National Weather Service to determine if a tornado touched down near the home.

We will continue to follow this story.

