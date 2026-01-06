Ohio fire chief resigns amid probe of deadly fire truck crash

COLLUMBUS — An Ohio fire chief who was facing two disciplinary charges related to his handling of a deadly fire truck crash has resigned.

Columbus Division of Fire Chief Jeff Happ resigned, our news partners at WBNS reported.

An investigation found that Happ had neglected his duties and failed as a supervisor to discipline probationary firefighter Tyler Connors, who caused the deadly crash in 2023.

The crash killed 63-year-old Timothy Wiggins.

Columbus’ public safety director detailed Happ’s charges, which included neglect of duty and additional standards of conduct for supervisors, managers, and administrators.

Happ’s contract was set to expire in February.

