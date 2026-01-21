Officer helps get dog to the vet after medical emergency

WESTLAKE, Ohio — An Ohio officer stepped in to help a dog experiencing a medical emergency.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A woman called police, not knowing who else to call, after a yellow lab in her care experienced a medical emergency, the Westlake Police Department posted on social media.

TRENDING STORIES:

The woman was physically unable to lift the dog into the SUV.

Ptl. Reyes responded and helped the woman get the dog into the SUV so she could take it to the vet.

The dog, Sunny, is under the care of a vet with good progress, the police department said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group