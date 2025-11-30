No injuries after plane slides off runway at Iowa airport

DES MOINES, IOWA — There was a large response after a plane slid off a runway in Iowa on Saturday.

An arriving Delta plane slid off the runway at Des Moines International Airport around 10 p.m. on Saturday, according to CBS affiliate KCCI in Des Moines.

Airport officials say no one was injured.

The airport wrote in a social media post on Sunday that the airport is closed.

Officials say that the airport “may reopen by mid-morning” on Sunday.

A snowstorm dumped about 10 inches in Des Moines and around 15 inches in other parts of Iowa.

KCCI reports that it is Des Moines’ highest two-day snowfall since 2004.

Following last night’s flight that departed the runway, we anticipate the airport may reopen by mid-morning today. We will continue to share updates here. — DSM Int'l Airport (@dsmairport) November 30, 2025

