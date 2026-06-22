Miami Valley avoids big summer heat, temperatures remain mild

DAYTON — So far this summer, we have avoided big summer heat across the Miami Valley. We’ve only warmed to 88 degrees or warmer twice this year, and any semblance of summer heat is at least a week away.

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Every day this week, we’re looking at temperatures in the upper 70s or right at 80 degrees.

It may be muggy at times, but with temperatures not overly hot, the heat index won’t be an issue either.

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We’ll have to watch next Monday and beyond for temperatures possibly starting to rise by then. There are signs the upper-level pattern may shift around to allow more heat to build in.

Right now, next Monday is the warmest day on our 7-day forecast with a high of 89 degrees.

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