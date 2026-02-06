Next round of extreme cold arrives tonight

DAYTON, OH — Between 2 and 5 inches of snow fell across the Miami Valley this morning. It was the latest system in a very active wintertime pattern for our region. Following the snow, bitter cold takes center stage yet again.

Tonight, we’ll have low temperatures bottoming out near zero degrees. At the same time, winds will be increasing. Gusts of 35MPH are possible which will send wind chills colder than -10. A Cold Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service and remains in effect until noon Saturday.

We do have a warming trend ahead next week. Highs will return to 40+ by Tuesday. We’ll track a chance for rain showers along with the milder air.

