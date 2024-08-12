New gas station could be coming to Beavercreek, but not without concerns

BEAVERCREEK — City commission is holding a public meeting to discuss the plan for a new gas station — and people in Beavercreek are letting them know how they feel.

The city is hoping to tear down the buildings on the corner of Grange Hall and Dayton Xenia Road and turn it into a gas station.

What gas station that would be has not yet been announced.

But residents are not happy.

“What do they really need another gas station for? When they should do something for the youth to help them out, instead of just trying to build their pockets basically,” Wayne Blair said.

