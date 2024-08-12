‘This place is cursed;’ Residents speak out after large fire damages several businesses

RIVERSIDE — Several businesses were damaged in a large fire in Riverside on Sunday.

>> PHOTOS: Firefighters battle fire at Dollar General in Riverside

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson talks to a resident who says this isn’t the first time a fire has happened here LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30.

The fire broke out just after 5 a.m. at the Page Manor strip mall in the 5500 block of Airway Road.

Riverside fire crews told News Center 7 that they spent 11 hours on scene.

Dollar General, Pita N More, and Las Margaritas Mexican Bar were damaged in the fire.

Riverside resident Pam Rice said this shopping center has gone through many changes over the years.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Heartbreaking;’ Multiple businesses damaged after fire in Riverside

“If you don’t put Dollar General, Pita N More, and the other one back in business, then the other ones don’t really stand that much of a chance,” Rice said.

We will continue to follow this story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 20 Airway Road Fire (Malik Patterson)

©2024 Cox Media Group