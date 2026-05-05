Woman arrested after driving on sidewalk toward child riding bike: Police

(SPOKANE, Wash.) -- A woman was arrested last week in Spokane, Washington, after she allegedly drove up on the sidewalk and nearly hit a child who was riding their bike, police said.

In the April 28 incident, Wendy A. Clemente, 56, was caught on camera driving in her silver Ford Focus when she turned onto the sidewalk where the child was riding their bike, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

"The driver chased the juvenile on the sidewalk before reentering the roadway and leaving the area. Thankfully, the juvenile was not hit or injured," the sheriff's office said in a statement Monday.

Deputies began searching the area for the driver when they received a call about a reported burglary at a home about a mile away, the sheriff's office said.

The officers found Clemente at the home and her car in the driveway, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office alleged Clemente denied drinking alcohol or consuming any drugs, "but later changed her story and admitted to drinking alcohol."

The suspect was charged with 1st degree assault (attempted), DUI and 1st degree criminal trespass, according to the sheriff's office.

On April 29, a judge ordered Clemente to be released on her own recognizance until her next court date, according to the sheriff's office.

Attorney information for the suspect was not immediately available.

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