Winter storm to bring up to one foot of snow to parts of Northeast on Tuesday

NEW YORK — A winter snowstorm is taking aim at the Northeast and could wreak havoc for major cities during the Tuesday morning commute.

New York City's public schools, the largest system in the country, will be closed Tuesday, with classes moving to remove learning, Mayor Eric Adams announced. Boston Public Schools will also be closed Tuesday.

The fast-moving storm will begin with rain in New York City Monday night, transitioning to snow at some point during the overnight hours.

The snowstorm is expected to last from about 7 a.m. to early Tuesday afternoon.

Snowfall rates could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour in New York City and 3 inches per hour inland of New York City, causing a very dangerous morning commute.

Winds will also be gusting between 20 and 40 mph, limiting visibility.

In Boston, the snowfall could reach extremely heavy rates of 3 to 4 inches per hour.

Eight to 12 inches of snow is expected in Boston, while suburbs to the west of Boston could be buried under 12 to 18 inches of snow.

New York City and Long Island are forecast to get 4 to 8 inches while Westchester County, New York, and northern New Jersey could see 8 to 12 inches.

Twelve to 18 inches of snow is possible in New York's Hudson Valley.

