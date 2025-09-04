USCIS, which administers immigration system, adds law enforcement agents to its workforce

(WASHINGTON) -- The federal agency responsible for administering the nation's immigration and naturalization system will now have enforcement agents for the first time.

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is adding law enforcement agents to its workforce, according to a press release issued Thursday by the agency.

The agents will be tasked with "making arrests, carrying firearms, executing search and arrest warrants, and other powers standard for federal law enforcement," according to the release.

Traditionally, the agency has not been a law enforcement agency.

A new rule published on the federal register grants the authority under a little-known department at USCIS: the fraud detection agency.

The rule technically expands their authority to give them law enforcement powers.

"By upholding the integrity of our immigration system, we enforce the laws of this nation. As Secretary Noem delegated lawful authorities to expand the agency's law enforcement capabilities, this rule allows us to fulfill our critical mission," USCIS Director Joseph Edlow said in the announcement, referring to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

"This historic moment will better address immigration crimes, hold those that perpetrate immigration fraud accountable, and act as a force multiplier for DHS and our federal law enforcement partners, including the Joint Terrorism Task Force," Edlow said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.