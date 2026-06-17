New Fairborn neighborhood to offer luxury apartments with pet-friendly options

FAIRBORN — Construction of a new neighborhood is underway in Fairborn, with the first residents expected to move in by July 2026.

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The single-story apartment homes will offer open floor plans, attached two-car garages, and private entrances with individual street addresses.

Monthly rent will start at $2,099, according to Redwood Living, Inc.

The apartment homes at Redwood Fairborn Beaver Valley Road will vary in size, ranging from 1,294 to 1,709 square feet.

Apartments will feature a spacious eat-in kitchen with a large pantry, vaulted ceilings, and extra living space.

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Additional amenities for residents include personal patios and pet-friendly accommodations, allowing up to three pets per unit.

The neighborhood will also provide professional on-site management and maintenance teams.

The new development is located at 510 Cabana Circle, half a mile south of Old Yellow Springs Road and Beaver Valley Road.

Redwood has developed more than 20,000 apartment homes and manages more than 160 neighborhoods across the Midwest and Carolinas.

Phase II of Redwood Fairborn Beaver Valley Road will encompass 36 units, with the timing for this phase to be announced at a later date.

Interested residents can begin the leasing process online and tours are available at the nearby Redwood Fairborn neighborhood during the ongoing construction.

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