‘Uknown gummy substances’ send multiple middle school students to hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Multiple students at a Flordia middle school were taken to the hospital after ingesting “unknown gummy substances.”

Twin Lakes Middle School told our news partners at Action Jax News it is “aware of at least six students who ingested this substance.”

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said five students were taken to the hospital from the middle school.

“We were made aware that a student was in possession of unknown gummy substances and shared the items with other students in their class,” the district said in part in a statement.

The district added at this time it is not able to identify the substance ingested and is working with local law enforcement.

We will continue to follow this story.





