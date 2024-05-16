Three dead after small plane crashes in Tennessee: Sheriff's office

NEW YORK — Three people are dead after a small plane crashed in Tennessee on Wednesday, authorities said.

A 911 caller reported an explosion around noon Wednesday in Williamson County that was believed to have been a possible plane crash, authorities said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said a Beech V35 aircraft crashed near Franklin.

It is unclear what caused the crash but it "does appear that the plane did break up in the air," Chief Deputy Mark Elrod with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office said during a press briefing Wednesday evening.

There were no survivors, he said.

"This is a tragic scene," Elrod said.

The debris field is "rather large," Elrod said. It is estimated to be about a half mile long, authorities said.

"We're unsure exactly where the crash started and where it ended," Elrod said.

There was no damage to any structures but people have been reporting debris on their property, including yards and driveways, Elrod said. A section of a roadway near the crash scene will be closed Thursday for traffic as authorities continue to search for debris, he said.

The plane left Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and was en route to Louisville, Kentucky, when it crashed, authorities said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to arrive later Wednesday and begin their investigation on Thursday, Elrod said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.