Teen arrested for allegedly injuring 3 horses with 'sharp object' at equestrian competition

(LAS VEGAS) -- A teenage girl has been arrested for allegedly injuring three horses at an equestrian competition, officials said.

Officers responded to a barn in Las Vegas early Saturday and found three horses "intentionally injured with a sharp object," Las Vegas police said.

A teenage girl was identified as a possible suspect, police said. She allegedly had access to the barn and authorities believe she may have used a knife to wound the horses, police said.

The horses' injuries were not life-threatening, but they were expected to keep the animals from competing at this weekend's event, police said in a statement.

The teen, who was at a nearby hotel, was taken into custody and booked for 12 counts of willful/malicious kill/maim/torture animal - horse and three counts of felony malicious destruction of private property over $5,000, police said.

The suspect was a competitor in the National Barrel Horse Association's Professional's Choice Vegas Super Show this weekend, according to the NBHA.

"The situation was addressed immediately in coordination with the National Barrel Horse Association, the South Point Hotel & Casino Security, Metro Police, and all appropriate parties," the NBHA said in a statement.

"All appropriate steps have been taken to ensure the well-being of all horses," the organization added.

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