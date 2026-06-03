Police track down wanted teenagers after 1 leaves ID at crime scene

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — Theives wanted for stealing from multiple vehicles were tracked down after police said one suspect left their ID card at a crime scene.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to Mentor-on-the-Lake police, three teenagers, ages 17-18, were identified Tuesday and have turned in some of the stolen items, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Multiple vehicles were entered as stolen late Monday. Some of the vehicles entered by thieves were left unlocked, and others were unlocked by other means, police said.

Police said charges will be determined after the total number of victims and the value of the property are calculated.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]