Super Bowl: Niners LB Dre Greenlaw sustains Achilles injury while running onto field

The worst injury of Super Bowl LVIII so far didn't happen during a play.

San Francsico 49ers starting linebacker Drew Greenlaw went down with an apparent leg injury while running onto the field after a play. After hopping in excitement a couple times, Greenlaw took a step forward, immediately fell down and started clutching his left leg.

He eventually had to be carted off the field at Allegiant Stadium.

Dre Greenlaw appeared to injure himself jogging back onto the field pic.twitter.com/p3nwmTUsfO — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

Greenlaw was later announced as questionable to return with an Achilles tendon injury. An injury there is always bad news, but Greenlaw also missed the Niners' Week 18 game with Achilles tendinitis.

Greenlaw is a significant part of an elite Niners defense. Playing alongside All-Pro Fred Warner, the 26-year-old posted 120 total tackles, five tackles for loss, four passes defended and 1.5 sacks during the regular season. He already had three tackles in a quarter-plus at the Super Bowl.